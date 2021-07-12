Beatrice Ann Birchmeier Hardin, 78, of Sardis, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Sardis Community Nursing Home.

“Bea” as she was lovingly called by family and friends, was born in Pontiac, Mich., on Dec. 9, 1942, to Mary Vogl and Arthur Birchmeier.

Bea loved riding motorcycles and traveling to car shows, with her beloved husband, Jim. She would happily sit on the front porch of the home she loved for the last 30 years, reading, for hours. She was an avid fan of Elvis, Outlander, and anything Irish. Her family will miss her Christmas excitement, her birthday songs, listening to her gripe at Jim, and her games of dominos. Bea was an excellent Oma, and dearly loved her husband, grandchildren, family, and friends.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband James (Jim) Hardin, of Sardis; three sons, Erick Dillard (Kim), of Pensacola, FL, Jimmie Hardin (Jessica) of Atlanta, GA, and Kenny Hardin (Marsi), of Richland; and five grandchildren, Alena Dillard, Daniel Dillard, Zachary Hardin, Rosie Hardin, and Oswyn Hardin.

A memorial gathering is to be announced later.

For many years, Bea proudly participated in the Sardis American Legion Auxiliary, therefore, the family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Veterans Projects Fund of the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation. Please request that a tribute notification be sent to: Jimmie Hardin, 878 Peachtree St NE, Unit 704, Atlanta GA 30309.