Batesville Ballers wrap up season in Southaven
The 10U Batesville Ballers ended their baseball season at the Dizzy Dean World Series at Southaven’s Snowden Grove Park last week. Players include (front, from left) Elvis Vaughn, Hays Cochran, Dontrell Hall, Jerrick Fredrick, Grady Ward, (back) Johnny B. French, Thomas Campbell, Hayden Hodges, Chase Webb, Kylan DeBerry, Braylen Smith and Deacon Snider (not pictured). Team coaches are head coach Adam Campbell, and assistant coaches Whitney French, Artee Smith, Jamie Snider and Katelyn French.
