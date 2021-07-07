Community Calendar 7/7/21

July 6-8

The Sardis District Missionary Baptist Association Sunday School and N.B.C. Congress of North Mississippi will have its 16th annual session July 6-8. This session will be abbreviated with in-house and virtual participation. Time is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the Educational Building located at 528 West Lee St., in Sardis. The session will be live-streamed on Facebook (sardisdistrictbaptist) and on the website at www.sardisdistrictbaptist.com. The theme is “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally as We Equip Disciples for Christ. Emphasis is “Educating, Equipping, and Empowering the Local Church.”

July 8-9

Mt. Olivet Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School Thursday and Friday, July 8-9 from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, July 10, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday will be a fun day with hot dogs, chips, ice cream, and blow ups for the kids. All are cordially invited. The theme is “Anchored Deepening Faith in God.”

July 10

Pope Baptist Church will have a one-day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 10. The theme is “Destination Dig” and all are invited to attend. Registration is from 8-8:30 a.m. and VBS will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Children ages 3 to 12th grade may attend.

Gore Springs Community Center will have a Gospel Music Jubilee at 6 p.m. Admission is $5. Featured performers are. New Genesis, Not for Sale, and Promised Land. Concessions will be available.

July 14-16

Pisgah Church on Eureka Rd., will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme is Concrete and Cranes. All are invited.

July 20

First Security Bank will present Nuts & Bolts of Small Business at 5:30 p.m. at the bank’s Trust Building. Presenters are Richard Schneider (UM Small Business Center counselor), Rachel Kirkland, CPA (FSB auditor), and Brandy Bright (FSB, trust officer). Participants will learn from experts the ins and outs of managing a business. To reserve a seat contact Belinda Morris at 563-9311 ext 1130 or email bmorris@firstsecuritybk.com.

July 21 & 25

Magnolia Grove Monastery, 123 Towles Rd., Batesville, will host a summer retreat with the theme The Art of Communication. The goal is for participants to cultivate deep listening, compassionate speech, and true presence. The retreat can be enjoyed on site or online. Times are 5 p.m. on July 21 and 2 p.m. on July 25. Days of Mindfulness (Thursday and Sundays) have also resumed at the monastery and anyone interested in learning more about those vents, and the retreat, can reach the office at Plum Village by calling 561-1145 or emailing office@magnoliagrovemonastery.org. Attendees may bring tents or campers, or stay in cabins or the dormitory. The monks and nuns will have guided meditations, Dharma talks, walking meditation, and offer practices for applying mindfulness to daily lives.

Sept. 24-26

The South Panola Class of 1971 will have its 50th class reunion in Batesville Sept. 24-26. Organizers need help contacting all members of the class, gathering needed information from each, and getting everyone registered. For more details, or to register, contact Rosie Stewart Goolsby at Rosie17@bellsouth.net or 662-202-6960, Herman Flowers at 662-934-2757, or Belinda Morris at belindafmorris1@gmail.com.