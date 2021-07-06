Joyce Anne Dixon Helmers, 87

Joyce Anne “Jo” Dixon Helmers, 87, passed away July 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tenn. Jo’s instructions for her obituary, “keep it short!”

She was born in Sardis, daughter of Lt. Col. T.V. Dixon and May Trotter Dixon of Senatobia. While attending High School in Giessen, Germany, where her father was stationed during the occupation, she met Warren “Brook” Helmers, serving with the US Army.

After Brook’s discharge, they were married and together they attended David Lipscomb College and Middle Tennessee State College.

She is survived by four children who adored her, Warren “Topper” Helmers, Sheri Helmers, Herbert “Tom” Helmers and Edward “Ted” Helmers; she was also loved by her daughters-in-law, Linda, Wendy and Erika; grandchildren, Jeremy, Katerina, Jenna, Erik and a precious infant grandchild Shane; and her siblings Carolyn Money and Bud Dixon.

She had a storied career as a widely published Journalist, Editor, Marketing and Public Relations Executive, who was also on the staff of a US Congressman, met the President of the United States when she had legislation passed and later retired from The Commercial Appeal as a Copy Editor.

Visitation is Thursday, July 8, at Family Funeral Care located at 4925 Summer Ave, Memphis, Tenn. from 10 – 11 a.m. with services immediately to follow. Family Funeral Services has charge of arrangements. Phone is 901-712-0944.

If you would like to donate in our mom’s loving memory, please consider one of the following: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ Agape Child & Family Services https://agapemeanslove.org/Bartlett Woods Church of Christ https://www.bartlettwoods.org