Arthur C. Hollinger, 86, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service on Monday beginning at 11 a.m.

Arthur was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Batesville to the late James Arthur and Ruby Haney Hollinger. He was a retired mechanic and member of Enon Baptist Church.

Arthur’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Georgia Tutor Hollinger of Courtland; two daughters, Brenda Hollinger of El Cajon, CA, and Debra Richardson of Batesville; five sons, David Hollinger of Florida, Jeff Hollinger of Memphis, Thomas Tutor of Batesville, Kenneth Tutor of Tampa, FL, and Richard Tutor of Tampa, FL; one sister, Diane Hollinger of Washington State; two brothers, Floyd Hollinger of Virginia, and O.B. Hollinger of Batesville; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.