Letha Franklin Crawford, 81, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home in Sardis. Franklin was born April 23, 1940 in Tippah County to parents Earl and Nannie May Crawford.

He leaves his wife of 40 years Marcella Fisher Crawford as well as a number of other family members. He is survived by his son, Frank Crawford II, his daughter Emily Taylor, four grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He also leaves one sister, Mary Smith. Franklin is preceded in death by his parents, his brother J.E. Crawford and his sister, Mona Dale.

Visitation and service will both be held on Monday, June 28, at Roller Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis, Ark. Visitation will begin at 11: a.m. and service at boon. Burial will follow at Marked Tree Cemetery in Marked Tree, Ark.

Online condolences can be made at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westmemphis.