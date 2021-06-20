Bill Wilbanks has been valiantly fighting the battle with cancers for many years. On June 14, 2021, we lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, best friend, confidant, hero, and too many other titles to list. We will forever mourn the loss of someone who can never be replaced.

He has left behind his spouse, children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, best friends and too many other to count. Below are the arrangements to celebrate the life of this truly wonderful and amazing man.

Visitation and a memorial service was held Saturday, June 19, at Wells Funeral Home.

Should family or friends desire, donations made in honor of William Wilbanks may be sent to MD Anderson Cancer Center.