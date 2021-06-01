June 1, 2021

Boys basketball camp slated for North Delta

By Brad Greer

Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

North Delta School will hold its Green Wave “Camp of Champs” basketball camp for boys June 14-17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the North Delta gym.

 The camp is open to boys entering the 1st-9th grade and will be  divided up by grade level.

Awards will be given for each skill competition for the different age groups in areas of 1-on-1, 3-on-3, hot shot and free throw shooting.

Each age group will test their skills in competitions of dribbling, passing, shooting and will receive ribbons for 1st-3rd place.

Each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt.

The cost of the camp is $70 or you send a $10 deposit to reserve your spot. Make checks payable to North Delta School. A concession stand will be available each day for campers each day.

For more information contact coach Harrison Nickle at hnickle@northdeltaschool.net

  

  

   

  

   

    

   

   

  

  

   

  

  

