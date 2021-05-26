Property Transfers 05/10-14/21

Property transfers between May 10 – May 14, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Court:

Second Judicial District

Kevin Austin Raines and Lena A. Leach to Daniel and Melissa Ballinger, Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 6 West and Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Hugh Kilgore to Hugh and Carolyn Kilgore, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Mark A. Wolfe to James M. Lee, Lots 5-7, Section A, Timber Lakes Estates.

Lee Marvin Rudd to Joshua T. Draper, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Timothy G. Johnson to Ben Stafford, Lots 31 and 32, Section C, Sardis Lake.

James Benjamin Butler to Robert T. Leone and Erica Blake Bell, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Larry Pride to Jasmine Butler, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Alva Lou Warren to Nicholas Warren, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

David Cole to David Cole and Daniel Cole, Part of Section 31, Township 27 North, Range 3 East.

Stanley Bryan Harrison to Suharsh and Geeta Malhotra, Lot 25, Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Iris Hendricks to Susan Camp, Lots 17 and 19 of Dabney Station Subdivision, and a fractional part of the Northwest corner of Lot 16, Block 28 of the Collins Map.

Blind Hog, LLC to Timothy and Paula Bell, Part of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jennifer J. Heafner to Chadrick K. Heafner, Lot 11 of Womack Cove of Lakewood Villages Subdivision.

Mildred Alice Jones to David Allen Dixon and Amanda G. Sartin, 218 Fox Run Drive.

Adrian T. Smith and Jodi C. Smith to Moore Brothers Land Management Company, LLC, Part of Section 3 and 10, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jo Edwards Magness and Jacqueline M. Mills to Jacqueline M. Mills, Jacqueline Rachel Mills Kirkland and Teresa Kay Mills Henry, A fractional part of two tracts in Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Billie Dover to John and Barbara Primmer, Lots 209, 210 and part of 211, Section B of Enid Shores Subdivision.

Richard and Robin Hudson to Enid and Joseph Griffin, Lot 32 of proposed Westmoreland Subdivision, a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Emma Phipps Gorman to Delford and Amy Phillips, A part of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Thomas E. Prince, Jr. to Thomas E. Prince, Jr. and Stephanie Baker Prince, Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Clara M. Ware to Patricia T. Rhodes, Lot 5, Bethlehem Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Mark Allen Still to Brittany C. Beavers, Part of Lot 1, Block 1, Original Town of Como.

Betty, Mark Anthony and Matthew Stump to William and Marjorie Ann Byford, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 6, Range 8 West.

Louise Stump, Sharon Stump Porter, Richard Stump, Robbie Gail Stump Burns, Dejuana Stump McGuire and and Michael Stump to Anderson and Marjorie Ann Byford, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 6, Range 8 West.

Marian Ruth Crofford to Kimberly Alice Cresswell and Kevin Andrew Crofford, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Patrice Adcock to Kenneth Ewart, Lots 5-7, Crystal Springs Subdivision.

Nellie Mae Johnson to Lillian Hightower McGee, 25 acre part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6, Range 9.

Martriequez Lantern to Sharon and Michael Edwards, A part of Block 29.

Ricky Matthews to Travis Hayes, Lot 2, Block 6, Town of Crenshaw.

Jackie Davis to Montrell Jones and Maelindy Presley, Part of the North Half of Block Y, Town of Crenshaw.

James Wilson, Sr. and Stanley Wilson to Al Osborn, Fraction of the Northeast corner of Block 3.