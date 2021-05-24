Mr. George Dale Burt, 84, of Senatobia, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Oxford, surrounded by his loving family.

Dale was born on Feb. 2, 1937, to Hattie Patterson Burt and George Lee Burt. He attended Oakland High School and was a graduate of Delta State University, where he received his B.S. degree and University of Mississippi, where he received his Master’s degree.

He served as principal of Senatobia High School, where his passion for football lead him to a coaching career that lasted for thirty years. Coach Burt was a true Warrior legend, who exhibited a level of authority and was firm, but fair. He was not only a successful coach but, a mentor to countless young athletes.

Dale was a cattleman and loved spending time on the family farm, where he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. For approximately twenty-five years, he was as a park ranger at Arkabutla Lake during the summer.

Dale was a man of strong faith, a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, and friend. Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his wife, Elizabeth Hawkins Burt of Senatobia; two children Teri Lynn Burt Scoggins (Dwayne) of Summit, and David Allen Burt (Kim) of Nettleton; his blended family Carol H. Darby (William) of Olive Branch, Howard Hawkins (Molly) of Batesville, and Edmund “Buddy” Hawkins of Pope; two sisters, Jane Pray of Mandeville, LA and Patsy Williams of Memphis; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Lee Burt, and his parents.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 13, in the First Baptist Church in Senatobia. Visitation will be held in the church on Thursday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church, 317 S. Ward St., Senatobia, MS 38668 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.