Property Transfers 05/03-07/21

Property transfers between May 3 – 7, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Kent E. Pruett and Brent L. Pruett to Greogory Meng and Leanne Meng, Lot 27, Section D, Sardis Lake Estates.

Frances McCurdy Prince, Frank McCurdy, IV and Laura McCurdy to Christopher E. Pickett, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Carrie Carullo, Cati Frey, Don Clayton and Genell Clayton to Lawrence Hoskins, Part of Lot 24, Block 28.

Laura and Jimmy Wilkins to Timothy and Kimberly Taylor, Lot 11 and 12 in Block J, Town of Crowder.

Carrie May Riley to Jeffery and Kizzy Riley, Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

The Shuford Place, LLC to Eddie S. Reynolds, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Jordan Moore to Jordan Moore and Annalee Moore, Lot 2 of Hunter’s Trace Subdivision.

James L. Guy, III to William Baker, III and Stephanie R. Baker, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Robert Sullivant, Jr. and Robert Sullivant, Sr. to Jennifer Carr, A part of the Northwest corner of Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Mark and Bobbie Bates to Dylan and Leslie Hall, Lots 37-40, Section M, Sardis Lake Estates.

Randy Brewer to Nedra L. Hollins, A part of the North Half of Section 23, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Valorie, Warren and Robert Westbrook to Nedra L. Hollins, A part of the North Half of Section 23, and of the South Half of the South Half of Section 14, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

H&G Land Company, LP to Panola County, Part of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Hyde Rentals, LLC to CJ&S, LLC, Part of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Margaret Russell, Tommie Sue Heafner, Judy Ann Williams, Brandi Roberson and Leah Ballard to Corey Smith, Fraction of Blocks 49 and 50, Old Town of Panola.

Little Ann Conner to Shirley J. Morgan, Lot 2 of Block 5, Town of Crowder.

Rodney Lancaster to Living Water Properties, LLC, Lot 5, Block 23.

Myra Bean to Robbie and Aundra Flowers, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Theodore Stewart to Catrina White, Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jelesia Young to Catrina White, Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Eroy Free to Melinda Free Cook, Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Shirley Jean Morgan to Little Ann Suggs, Lot 2, Block 13, Town of Crowder.

DHW Properties, LLC to Henry Heafner and Tommie Sue Heafner, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Jay W. Nichols to Mark E. Nichols, et al, Southeast Quarter of Section 5, and Northeast Quarter and Northwest Quarter of Section 8, all in Township 7 West, Range 9 West.

William T. Halford to Michael and Carolyn Marcum, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, and part of the East Half of Section 32, all in Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Brian and Chelsea Anderson to Bradley Delaney and Joshua Delaney, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 South.

SA Prime Investments, LLC to David Gant, Lot 26, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Dakota and Jonathan Daubenspeck to Floyd Patterso, Lot 1 of Block 11.

Cecilia Forster to Frederick Zummach, Southwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Estate of Steve and Doris Parnell to Marvin Parnell, Pattie Parnell Coggin and Steve Parnell, Jr., Part of Section 34, Township 7 North, Range 8 East.

Artemis Taylor, LLC to Patricia Hunt, Part of the East Half of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 6, Range 6.

Genell M. Clayton to Marla Kissick, Lots 16 and 18, Woodland Park North Subdivision.

Stone Denning to 30-A, LLC, Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Winnie Clark to Timothy Harris, A part of the Southwest corner of the East Half of the West Half of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 8, Range 8.