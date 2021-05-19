Panola County Jail Log 05/10-17/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 10

Kapresha Janice Presley, 247 McClyde Rd., Como, serving part of a 25-year sentence from Circuit Court.

Lashonda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Detralious Montray Webster, 2585A Chapel Town Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic assault.

Jarvis Deangelo Duncan, 799 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with probation violation (Circuit Court).

David Grice Franklin, 3171 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with drug court violation.

Tomeka Shae Lamar, no address listed, charged with disturbance of a business, public drunkenness, and a hold for DeSoto County.

Destiny Williamson, 2000 Oxford Loop, arrested on a hold for DeSoto County.

Kevin Andrew Manuel, 200 Watts St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

May 11

Micheal Lynn Evans, 422A Trammel Rd., Batesville, arrested on a hold for MDOC (Circuit Court).

Ashley Elizabeth Britt, 920 Pine Lake Dr., charged with shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.

Brian Llewellyn Vasquez, 216 Noble St., charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal/Circuit Court).

Xavier Gregory Hines, 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with burglary.

May 12

Demarco Antonio Brown, 340 Maple Ave., Clarksdale, charged with probation violation (Circuit Court).

Yaser Fuad Himed, 27789 Hwy. 6, Sardis, charged with violation of a county ordinance.

Fuad Abdo Himed, 2013 5th Ave., Apt. HD53, New York, N.Y., charged with violation of a county ordinance.

Rachel Elizabeth Russell, 260 Perkins St., Crowder, arrested on a hold for Circuit Court.

Stacy Leandre Benson, 225 Redbud, Oakland, charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated assault on a police officer, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Kimberly Nicole Pritchard, 5 Private Road 3074, Taylor, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Jonnie Lynn Pritchard, 320 South Panola St., Charleston, charged with conspiracy and sale of methamphetamine.

Joshua Wayne Kennedy, 110 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with probation violation (Circuit Court).

Wayne Terrell Lamar, 578 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Aaron Heafner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with two counts of petit larceny.

May 13

Brittany Sarah McIntyre, 20 Peters Hill Rd., Enid, charged with contempt of court (two counts) and no headlights on a vehicle.

Spencer Wayne Conley, Jr., 2359 Ballentine Rd., Crenshaw, charged with possession of marijuana.

David Cortez Richardson, 1790 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jertielyan Tieshun Chapman, 3881 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with armed robbery.

Tyler Weston Hatley, 107 Central St., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine. Held for Circuit Court.

Jodi Lynn Smith, 985 Dry Bayou Rd., Lambert, charged with possession of methamphetamine. Held for Circuit Court.

Jessica Anne Cartret, 28341 Hwy. 35, Sardis, charged with probation violation (Circuit Court).

Lanny Scott Moore, 215 Taylor St., Como, charged with probation violation (Circuit Court).

May 14

Emily Brooke Brasher, 2216 Church St., Apt. 15, Oxford, charged with improper vehicle equipment, possession of paraphernalia, two counts of possession of controlled substance, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Thomas Waymond Vaugh, 112 Williams St., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mason Gunner Allen, 82 Hickory Dr., Coffeeville, charged with contempt of court (Circuit Court), burglary, grand larceny, and two counts of conspiracy.

Matthew Myers McCain, 406 Bishop Rd., Apt. 105, Cleveland, charged with DUI refusal, expired driver’s license, expired tag, careless driving, and possession of paraphernalia.

Justin Kendrell Mister, 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Marco Trayveon Greer, 403 Second St., Tutwiler, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no headlights, and no driver’s license.

Towayne Ellis Bobo, 311 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with careless driving, DUI, and resisting arrest.

May 15

Steven Andropolis Moore, 215 Division St., Como, charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Gredericus Leontae Ford, 311 Willa St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and failure to use turn signal.

David Lee Morris, 654 Morris Lane, Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Jelani Meir Henderson, 38 Smith Rd., Sardis, charged with burglary of a dwelling and petit larceny.

Markeith Purnell Harris, 208 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI and improper equipment.

Johnathan Wayne Alred, 10158 Dummy Line Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Riley Wallace Bennett, 19002 Water Ridge Cove, Oxford, charged with Boating Under the Influence.

Victor Dean Orton, Jr., 436 Cosby Rd., Enid, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, no vehicle tag, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Earl Wilson, Jr., 309 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal) and possession of paraphernalia.

May 16

Kearance Kinley Patterson, 206 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and expired tag.

Joshua Deshawn Shorter, 39 Adcock Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI and improper equipment.

Bobby Ray Jones, Jr., 1080A Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Dakota Blake Johnson, 117 Lomax St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Amy Carol Anderson, 760 Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of paraphernalia and failure to yield to blue lights.

Micheal Jones, Jr., 399 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Micheal Shannon Taylor, 199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, charged with improper equipment, driving with a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance.

May 17

Tyana Carnesia Barnes, 424 Sidney Bowdery Rd., Coldwater, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, and no driver’s license.