South Panola Beauty Review

The annual South Panola High School Beauty Review was held Saturday, May 14, at the Batesville Junior High auditorium. The district provided a livestream of the event, which had 36 young women vying for the crown and title of Most Beautiful. After the judging the Top 10 contestants were (from left) Tristen Berryhill, Tyra Walton, Makinley Wilson (Most Beautiful), Nataleigh Anne Walker, Mia Jackson, Tylan Boyette (4th alternate), McKenzie Perkins (3rd alternate), Campbell Mundroff (2nd alternate), Jozsi Caine, Gracie Burchfield (1st alternate), and Kelsie Isbell.