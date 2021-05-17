Mailbox improvement week arrives in time for spring cleaning

The U.S. Postal Service is asking all homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 16–22.

“Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers,” District Manager Jodi Nascimento says. “The Postal Service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year. This is especially important after the effects of this past winter,” she adds.

Some activities homeowners may need to consider include:

* Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door

* Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel

* Remounting a loosened mailbox post

* Replacing or adding house numbers

* Clearing in an around the mailbox to minimize insects

If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, they must use only Postal Service–approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes,” said Nascimento. “Customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited.”

“Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they should contact their local Post Office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction,” she added.

For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, or answers to any other questions, please contact your local Postmaster.