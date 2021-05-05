Sarah Carolyn Jubb, 87, of Sardis, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston. She was born in Sardis on July 30, 1933, to Walta Carlton and Oscar Dubose Causey.

Carolyn attended University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, a cheerleader and was selected Miss Ole Miss. While at Ole Miss, she also met the love of her life, a charming young naval officer, Donald Eugene Jubb, USN, whom she married on August 7, 1955.

After graduation, they traveled the United States and the world, while pursuing a career in the United States Navy. As a Navy wife, she had the “toughest job in the Navy”.

She had a passion for learning and teaching, which lead her to a long career in education. She taught school at North Delta Schools and after many years, she retired from Senatobia City Schools. “Mrs. Jubb”, as her students lovingly called her, was a genuine Christian lady, loved by everyone and truly impacted the lives her students. She loved every student she taught. One of her students recently said, “She was one of the most loved teachers of the Senatobia City Schools and will be forever missed – her impact was larger than life!”

Carolyn enjoyed beautiful flowers, birds, dogs, and cats. She loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and MSU Bulldogs, but most of all, she loved her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family which includes, three daughters, Sally Jubb of Chalmette, LA, Dr. Jennifer Jubb (Ricky Young) of Florence, AL and Leslie Laudo (Kenny Smith) of Dallas, TX; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Tucker (Mike), Virginia Price, Laura Mosley (Chris) and Kathryn Montgomery; eight Great-Grandchildren and two Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Donald Eugene Jubb and her parents.

A memorial service celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Sardis United Methodist Church. Family will receive guest Friday, from 1 pm – 2 pm at the church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarrior.org or to a veteran’s group of the donor’s choice. For flowers, the family recommends Flower Boutique – Sardis, MS (phone) 662-487-0080.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.