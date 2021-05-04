James Milton Hardwick, 89

Mr. James “Jim” Milton Hardwick, 89, of Senatobia, unexpectedly passed away on May 2, 2021, in Memphis.

James Milton was born on April 4, 1932 in Grenada County, MS to Vance and Mary Kathryn Hardwick. He graduated from Big Creek High School in 1951 and married Carolyn Taylor on March 7, 1954 at First Baptist Church in Grenada, MS.

A graduate from Hinds Junior College with degrees in television repair and electricity and wiring, he worked as a craftsman and supervisor for AT&T for 34 years before his retirement. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force as a veteran of the Korean War before being honorably discharged in 1955. He served the citizens of Senatobia as an Alderman for 8 years and was also a member of the Civitan Club.

To cherish his memory, he leaves behind his loving family including his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Taylor Hardwick, of Senatobia; two daughters, Deborah H Buntin (Reed) of Nashville, and Ouida H Bailey of Youngsville, LA.; his brother, George Willis Hardwick (Charlcye) of San Antonio, TX; his sister, Mary Ethel Windham of Southaven; five grandchildren Jonathan Bailey of Youngsville, LA, James Seth Buntin (Adrian) of Nashville, Ainee B. Muse (Robert) of Troy, TN, Christopher Buntin (Alex) of Springhill, TN, Alisha Tetreau (Brian) of Houston, TX; and 14 Great-Grandchildren.

James Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Vance Hardwick of McComb and Mary Catherine Hardwick and his grandparents, George R. Koonce and Amanda Victoria Koonce, all of Grenada County; and one grandson, Robert Andrew Buntin of Russellville, KY.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church in Senatobia, with Rev. Chris Williams officiating and Reed Buntin, Seth Buntin, Brian Tetreau, Robert Muse, Christopher Buntin, and Oliver Buntin serving as pallbearers.