Public invited to Helping One Another event May 8

A Helping One Another, Inc, event will be held on May 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 102 Lawson St., in Batesville. The location is a house that is currently being renovated by HOA-MS. There will be plenty of food and prizes and the event is absolutely free to the public.

HOA is a 501c3, nonprofit organization whose sole purpose is to enhance the communities in which we live and serve. Founded in 2005, by Terrell Boothe, in Aberdeen, MD, the organization has assisted communities by lending a helping hand and by sharing expertise through platforms such as charitable events and free educational seminars and workshops that target financial literacy and growing wealth, and homeownership.

The programs are designed to empower individuals, families and small businesses. The vision is to assist those who seek personal growth-whether educational, financial and/or professional.

For more than 15 years, HOA has worked diligently to reduce homelessness, combat poverty and improve the quality of life for those in Hartford County, MD.

Why is HOA coming to Mississippi? Terrell Boothe stated, “I was raised in Mississippi where I graduated from South Panola High School; therefore, I find it necessary to give back to this community that gave so much to me. My parents, Zimmie Sr. and Oneice Boothe, strongly believed and still believe in community service. My mother founded Mt. Gillion Goodwill Club here in Panola County over 35 years ago and its efforts are to monetarily assist individuals who are in need. Needless to say, The Goodwill Club is still going strong today. Those roots, which are deeply instilled, are the reason that HOA desires to lend a helping hand in helping our community to continue to prosper and to grow. HOA-MS will be led by my brother, Leonard Boothe, retired Lt. Col. United States Air Force. I wanted to find a way to serve my community, and HOA-MS will be one of those ways. I am extremely excited.”

What can you expect from HOA? HOA is committed to assisting both Panola and Quitman counties in their improvement efforts. During our exploration of the counties, we have seen with our own eyes and heard with our own ears that many of the individuals in these communities desire better, they just need a working “roadmap” to getting there.

Some desire to start their own business as those who already own a business, seek to learn how to elevate their business. Some folks just want to know how to own their own home. Our goal is to assist you in improving your circumstances.

We will offer a variety of programs to assist. Our annual Christmas giveaways will spread holiday cheer to those families who are less fortunate; our feed those in need program will serve those of you who desire the comfort of a meal.

Our education and financial seminars and workshops will assist in closing the poverty gaps in both Panola and Quitman Counties. As you move about the communities, you will begin to see that we are transforming dilapidated homes from eyesores to eye candy, thus, adding value to the communities.