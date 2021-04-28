SP Tigers hold Senior Night

The South Panola High School Tigers recognized senior team members before the home game Friday, April 23, against DeSoto Central. They are (from left) Asst. Coach Collin McCrory, Dawson Griffin, Blaine Cosby, Jensen Presley, Dre’ Moore, student manager Xavier Jackson, and Head Coach Jake Mills. The Tigers, 13-13 in the regular season, are facing Southaven High School this week in the first round of the playoffs.