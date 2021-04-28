Batesville Nutrition 9-10 team second in Olive Branch tourney

The J.P. Hudson 9-10 year old baseball team sponsored by Batesville Nutrition played in the annual City Clash tournament held annually by the City of Olive Branch last weekend, April 23-25. The team went 4-2 during the tournament and played the Southaven Maniacs in the championship game, finished with the runner-up trophy. The team is also undefeated in regular season play at J.P. Hudson Park. Pictured are (front, from left) asst. coach Whitney French, Abigail Alexander, Thomas Campbell, Jaxon Hardin, Riley Fortner, Elvis Vaughn, (back row) Eric Wilson, Micah Johnson, Evan Brewer, Johnny B. French, head coach Adam Campbell, asst. coach Mike Brewer, Kylan Deberry, asst. coach Michael Hardin, and Brayden Reddick.