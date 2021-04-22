April 22, 2021

  • 52°

Batesville and Sardis courthouses closed Friday due to investigation

By Rebecca Alexander

Published 9:25 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

A suspected bomb outside the courthouse in Batesville is under Federal investigation.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said the courthouse will be closed for business on Friday as federal investigators do a thorough job looking into the small package left at the courthouse.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE