Batesville and Sardis courthouses closed Friday due to investigation
A suspected bomb outside the courthouse in Batesville is under Federal investigation.
Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said the courthouse will be closed for business on Friday as federal investigators do a thorough job looking into the small package left at the courthouse.
