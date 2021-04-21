Property Transfers 4/5-9/21

Property transfers between April 5 – April 9, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Robert Lancaster to Living Waters Properties, LLC, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jerry W. Hendrix, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Ragne 8 West.

Patretia Ann Whitworth to Larry Joe Forgarty, Jr., A part of Lots 10-12 and 35 of Section A, Timber Lakes Estates Subdivision.

Alvin C. Arkinson and Sandra Helms to Todd H. Atkinson and Sheryl Atkinson, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Susan D. Baker to Charlie Gaines Baker, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Leigh Walker and Artie L. Cobb, Jr. to Leigh Walker, Lot 9, Block 13 of the Town of Batesville.

Estate of Rufus D. McMinn to Linda A. Bledsoe, Fraction of Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Ronald Todd Perkins and Anne Perkins to Ronald Todd Perkins and Jeanette Perkins, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9, Range 5.

Jow W. Rudd to Claude E. Armstead, Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Mechanics Bank to Donnie Shaw, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Ernest S. Vaughan to MSS Investments, LLC and Rickey Matthews, Fractional part of Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 8.

Carla Michele Griffith to 5H Properties, LLC, A part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Kevin A. Crofford and Borsha Crofford to Daniel Scates and Trinity Scates, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Joshua Allen Putman to Carolyn Oneida O’Conner, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Rita Ann Prestage Grofer to Charles David Gibson and Katrina S. Gibson, Part of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Edith B. Lipsey to Yolanda R. Norwood, Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Earnest Smith and Debra Smith to Debra Smith Patterson, Lot 22 of Eastwood Acres.

Stephanie Wiley to Shirley Caruthers and Richard Crump, Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

William S. Davis, Jr. and Vera Vick Davis to Rodney S. Naramore and Ruby Maria Naramore, Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Nick Leroy Jacks, III to Stephanie Bowman, Fractional part of Section 15, Township 7, Range 6.

Terry G. Pratt and Chesley S. Pratt to Rickey L. Gates, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, and part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, all in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Alfred B. Crawley, Dorothy Crawley Heath, Bowen Derek Boyd and Jackson Wyatt Boyd to Salt Creek, LP, A tract of land located in the East Half of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Patricia A. Dennis Higgs to Mya S. Hall, Lot 113, Section E, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Sonny W. Willis and Scarlett. L. WIllis to Sonny W. Willis, 2690-A Pope Crowder Road, Enid.

Charles Randall Brewer, Malia Jean Brewer and Amanda Jean Brewer to Richard Alford and Tammy Alford, Lot 29 of Saree Subdivision.

Moss Acres, LLC to Corey Renfrow and Tashyanna Renfrow, Lot 54, Mossy Oak Subdivision.

Martin C. Brown to Richard Brown, Lot 30, Section B, Keating Grove Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Lance Whaley to James Wood and Brenda Wood, Part of the West Half of Block 1, Town of Sardis.

WIlliam Clark and Lindsey Clark to Bradley Dixon, Part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Lot 5-A, Lakewood Village Subdivision.

Rogers Smith to Kimberly Peninger, Lot 18 of the Short Subdivision, Block 38.

MRD, LLC to James W. Donahoo, Parts of Section 19, 20, 29 and 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Pamela Stitts and Beverlin Ward to Derrick Roberson, Angela

Roberson, Gensie Roberson, Pamela Stitts and James Roberson, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Nena L. Seiler, Amber Seiler McCown, William A. Seiler, III and Alexis Seiler Atherton to Adam Harrison Seiler, A part of Block 11, Town of Sardis.

Randle Brian Hoard, Sr. to Randle Brian Hoard, Sr. and Randle Brian Hoard, Jr., 2 tracts of land in Section 7, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Ruthie Mae McNeal to Maxine Burnett, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

David Gordon Letke to Stephen Russell and Johnnie M. Russell, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Amy Lenard Shaw to Annie Puttman and Don Puttman, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Frances S. Moore to Cathy W. Carter, Lot 9, Block 3 of Ballentine Addition.