Panola Playhouse Presents Little Women the Musical

Cutline: Stage actors for Panola Playhouse’s latest production include (front, left to right) Cate Amis, Sadie Shannon, Anna Grace Marshall, (back) Leilyn Farris and Erica Peninger. (Contributed)

Panola Playhouse in Sardis will open its latest production, Little Women the Musical, this Friday, April 23, and will have multiple opportunities for families to see the shows through May 9.

The community theater show dates and times are April 23, 24, 30, May 1 and May 8 at 7 p.m., and April 25, May 2 and May 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.panolaplayhouse.com

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself.

Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Little Women has been praised for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage.

This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.