Municipal Court 4/14/21

Batesville City Municipal Court was held Wednesday, April 14, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Jeremy Marc Adams, 2620 Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, had a possession of paraphernalia charge continued.

Haley Renea Cohn,1890 Slocum Rd., Hernando, had charges of (felony) possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Anthony Wade Daugherty, 112 Mike Ave.,Guntown, had charges of (felony) possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Steven Dyella Harris,150 MLK Jr.,Dr. Apt.C-8, had a simple domestic violence charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Yasmine Nicole Hines, 217 Noble St.,Batesville, had a simple assault to create fear charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Ashby Darwell Jackson, 4714 Harvest Knoll Lane, Memphis, had charges of (felony) possession of a controlled substance and possession of a paraphernalia bound over to the Panola Co.Grand Jury.

Jefferson Naquan Johnson,19 North West St, Grenada, had a charge of (felony) possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Roger Arness Strickland,1002 4th St.,Lambert, pleaded guilty to possession of paraphernalia and was fined $383.

Walter Charles Tunson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd.,Sardis, failed to appear for the second time on contempt of court and was issued an arrest warrant.

Derrick Turner, 686 Herron Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to DUI (2nd offense), speeding and driving with a suspended license along with old fines all totaling $5,086.

Jonathan Brent Turner,158 Locust St.,Pope, had a (felony) possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola Co.Grand Jury.

Ashanti Malika Williams,132 Patton Rd.,Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI (2nd offense ) and driving with a suspended license along with old fines totaling $2,376

In cases set for trial,

Lewayne Brassell,4887 Nash Rd.,Batesville, was found guilty of careless driving and DUI and fined $944

Austin James Epps,109 Central St.,Batesville, had charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license continued.

Steven Harris,150 MLK Jr. Drive, Apt.C8, was found guilty of disturbance of a family and fined $328.

Cedrit Lamar Henderson,131 Third St., Crowder, was found guilty of simple domestic violence and fined $417.

Marquita Lafayette Jones, 208 Jefferies St.,Batesville, had a domestic violence trial continued.

Theodore Stewart, 204 MLK St., Batesville, had charges of careless driving and DUI continued.

Jontavius Marquez Williams, 243 Alice William Rd., Gore Springs, failed to appear for trial and was found guilty under sworn testimony of DUI, driving with a suspended license, open container,possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty and was fined $2,373.

Henry Patterson, no address given,had charges of grand larceny and burglary sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.