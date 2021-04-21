Class reunion, birthday highlights of past week

Mt. Olivet News

I attended two outstanding events this past week.

On April 13 we had our mini-class reunion luncheon for the Class of 1955. We usually meet each year in April and October, but the pandemic stopped us from meeting for the whole year.

We meet at Burns BBQ in Sadis each time. Owner Sidney Burns is gracious to allow us to use the meeting room at no charge.

We were surprised when Verlie Mae Clayton Cline from Selma, Calif., was able to attend a reunion for the first time since we graduated in ‘55. Ms. Clayton-Cline is enjoying a brief visit with her daughter, Anna Jones, is Coldwater.

Her daughter also came to Burns BBQ for the meeting. She has a son, Carl, who now lives in Arkansas.

There were 55 in our graduating class, and we usually have about 20 in attendance each time we get together. There were only 12 this year because some are recovering from corona virus, and others are still a little skeptical about being in a crowd, even if it is a small one.

Cards and letters were written and mailed to those who have experienced severe illnesses or have lost loved ones.

Those in attendance were: Lloyd (Tex) Campbell, Valeria McMinn Campbell, Verlie Mae Clayton-Cline, Anna Jones, Elton Jay, Sonya Jay, Ruby Downes Nardozzi, Marilyn Crowell Taylor, Martha White McCown, Marvin Ridgeway, and myself. Pat Hardy was the special guest.

All sense of time is removed, and we go back through the 66 years as though it was yesterday. We have been told that our class was the most concerned and caring of all the classes that came through Batesville High School.

My other event happened on Sunday, April 18. I was a special guest for the 96th birthday party for Elizabeth (Liz) Browning.

The house was beautifully decorated by Amber (Michael) Browning. The cake was adorned with flowers and nine candles to represent her 96 years. Ice cream and cake was enjoyed by all.

Afterwards, the children enjoyed playing with the balloons that were used for decorations.

Those in attendance were:

Elizabeth Childs Browning, daughter of Willie and Nettie Varner Childs, and her children, Larry and Patsy Browning, Linda B. Davis, and Jane B. Carr, and grandchildren Michael and Amber Browning, and great-grandchildren, James Kyle Browning, Diamond and Hunter Durham, and Taylor and Andrew Horne; and great-great-grandchildren, Riley Kate Durham, Elaina Durham, Salem Durham (all children of Diamond and Hunter Durham), Jameson Horne and Tucker Horne (children of Taylor and Andrew Horne).

Liz always helps me when I’m writing and can’t remember the date or details of a certain event or building. She can recall it in detail. She is the oldest member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.

Our best wishes go out to Martha Jo Hall, who fell this week. She has a good caregiver in Sherry Anderson.

Ponder this: People do not care what you know, until they know that you care.

Send me a text or call with any questions or comments. Cell phone is 901-828-8824.