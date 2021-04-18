Bruce Willis films action pic in Jackson
By The Associated Press
People in Mississippi’s capital city are being told to expect downtown street closures and explosions for the filming of an action movie that stars Bruce Willis.
A bank heist movie called “A Day to Die” has been filming in Jackson this month, with Willis shooting scenes in several places, including a street outside the Governor’s Mansion.
Downtown Jackson Partners, a business group that works to keep the area safe and clean, said in a newsletter Friday that action scenes with special effects and explosions are scheduled to be filmed Monday and Tuesday near the mansion.
Small World now open on the Square
Terry Jordan, an experienced seamstress and artist, is owner of Small World on the Downtown Square. She moved the business... read more