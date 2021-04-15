April 15, 2021

SP Jr. High Track & Field has great season

By Jeremy Weldon

The South Panola Junior High Track and Field team recently completed an outstanding season with the girls finishing in first place in five meets while the boys won one meet and finished second three times. They also added a third place finish. The Tigers are coached by Marterrius Martin. (Photo by Brad Greer)

