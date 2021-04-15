Ally Alford signs with Choctaws

Ally Alford recently signed a national letter of intent to continue her education and play basketball at Mississippi College in Clinton. At this signing were parents Chad and Mandy Alford and her grandmother Sally Link.

Not so long ago, Mandy Alford asked four-year-old daughter Ally if she would like to get signed up to play basketball.

Ally replied,”Sure, momma, what is basketball?”

The rest they say is history.

On Friday afternoon, the six-year varsity letterman signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Division II Mississippi College in Clinton.

Among the long list of post-season achievements Alford amassed were 5-time high school Most Valuable Player, six-time District 1-AAA All-conference selection, two-time district MVP, five-time North AAA State All-Tournament team, three-time AAA All-State, three-time MAIS and 2020 AAA Player-of-the-Year where she helped guide the Lady Green Wave to the school’s first ever state championship.

Alford also was a member of the Jackson-based AU Jazz team that won their age group National Championship in 2019.

Alford also was selected four-time All-District for the North Delta softball team where she played in the All-Star game in 2020.

This summer Alford will travel to Barcelona,Spain on a one-week tour with USA basketball in June before enrolling at Mississippi College to major in Elementary Education.

Alford also is a member of the North Delta track team where she was district champion in the 100 meter hurdles in the 10th grade while also qualifying for state in the long jump, and finished second in district in the 100 meter hurdles her ninth grade season.