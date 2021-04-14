Panola County Jail Log 4/5-12

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 5

Micheal Shannon Taylor, 1189 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, charged with possession of paraphernalia, charged with possession of a controlled substance (felony), driving with expired tag, suspended license, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Barbara Ann Hamiton, 105A Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

David Austin Workman, 761 Banger Rd., Sarah, charged with resisting arrest.

April 6

Matthew Zachary Brown, 24 CR D, Como, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Steven Axlen Suhfridge, 535 Strayhorn Dr., Sarah, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Brandy Lynn Nicole Britt, 4247 Sardis Lake Rd., Batesville, charged with receiving stolen property.

Toma Lamontrell Houston, 1054 CR 199, Oxford, charged with contempt of court.

April 7

Bobby Frantrell Boyce, 1396 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Cody Allen Walton, 28411 Hwy. 35S, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant from Justice Court.

John Henry Doyle, 205A Vance St., charged with simple assault.

Kairee Dewayne Bush, 4375 Hwy. 51N, Horn Lake, charged with DUI.

Terricta Walters, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

April 8

Jameshia Shautelle Jackson, 121 Johnny Lyons Rd., Como, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Aubrey Wilkerson, 36 Ramsey Cr., Sardis, charged with failure to appear.

Carmen Anita Wrenn, 36 Ramsey Cr., Sardis, charged with failure to appear.

Jonathan O. Griffin, 151 Love Ave., Crowder, charged with petit larceny.

Charlotte Ann Wilkerson, 36 Ramsey Cr., charged with failure to appear.

Tevin Dante Clayborn, 1448 Haywood Ave., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Tyler James Benton, 6840 Club Ridge Cr., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Lawrence Gerald Cooper, 4319 Thistle Way Dr., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Tekio Sanchez Garrett, 1084 Greenlaw St., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Tracey Diante McCoy, Jr., 2029 Baskin St., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Darnaisha Kaiyonna Jones, 6840 Club Ridge Cr., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

M’Hogana Udrea Richmond, 3127 Rhine Ln., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Marion D. Sanders, 3127 Rhine Ln., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Patricia Lashell King, 3614 Woodfield Dr., Apt. 14, Memphis, held for questioning and released.

John Earl Lotts, 1084 Greenlaw Ave., Memphis, charged with introducing contraband into the detention facility.

Richard Lee Gorman, 1109 Decatur St., Memphis, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Leon Paul Porter, 1089 Greenlaw Ave., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Ardarius Phshawn Beans, 874 Mansfield St., Memphis, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Rodney Jermaine Williams, 987 University St., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Norman Deshaun Raymond, 2448 Chatterling Ln., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Jeremy Darnell Brown, 3832 Kimball Ave., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Odell Lwayne Snow, 1379 North Graham St., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Kenneth D’wayne Carruthers, 5070 O’Connor St., Millington, held for questioning and released.

Denzel Lee’Andrew Dyson, 2478 Wellings Ave., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Joseph Allen Wells, 7914 Windersville Dr., Bartlett, held for questioning and released.

Alvin Bernard Carr, 647 Hillcrest Dr., Memphis, held for questioning and released.

Tony Porter, Sr., 614 Pocahontas St., charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Richard Edward Lipford, 107B Nikki Dr., Senatobia, charged with DUI (second offense) and no driver’s license.

April 9

Michael Burt Stephens, 21 CR 506, Como, arrested for a parole violation.

Terrance Raheem Joy, 3392C Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with no driver’s license and contempt of court.

Alexander Weldon Ray, 8289 Hwy. 51S, Cortland, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Mario Antwan Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., charged with public drunkenness.

Henry James Patterson, 318 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with grand larceny and burglary.

Skylar Melton Moorman, 9126 MS Hwy. 321, Tutwiler, charged with aggravated assault, trespassing, and two counts of malicious mischief.

April 10

Angela Sanford, 113 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with DUI and simple possession of marijuana.

Roydarius Tremaine Johnson, 222 Noble St., charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Demetrius Means, 13 1st St., Charleston, charged with DUI.

Gilbert Bradley Bridges, 127 Crimson Rose Dr., Apt. 11, Madison, Ala., charged with DUI.

Larry Odell Coleman, 152 Third St., Crowder, charged with DUI, no insurance, and driving with a suspended license.

Justin Alexander Turner, 1573 Shell Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

April 11

Miesha Keyontay Tate, 109 Anchorage Rd., Oxford, charged with DUI (other) and speeding.

Aaron Duvall, 702 Church Ave., Cleveland, charged with DUI.

Earnest Ray Towns, 212 Bright St., Batesville, charged with DUI (second offense).

Darius Traviontae Ruffin, 7082 Hampton Dr., Horn Lake, charged with possession of marijuana.

James Lee Wooten, Sr., 2345 Goodwill Lane, Apt. 4, Memphis, has a hold.

Croeshia Kensha Neal, 3550 Henry Figgers Dr., Waynesboro, charged with shoplifting.

Kevin Lawrence Kruntz, 284 Woodruff Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Larry Hibbler, 1481 Longtown Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Darrien Cornelius Hillard, 809 Goodwin St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

April 12

Charles Roger Prince, 16351 Hwy. 315, Sardis, has a hold for court.

William Scott Moore, Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Anthony Steven McGee, 268 Main St., Pope, arrested on a bench warrant.

Damian Marque Fletcher, 5706 Veazey Rd., Coldwater, charged with violation of post release supervision.