Climer, Wilson to wed May 15 in Batesville

Mr. and Mrs. Tim Climer of Batesville announce the engagement of their daughter Courtney Barrett Climer to Beau David Wilson, son of Ms. Melanie Haire of Wesson and Mr. and Mrs. Lane Wilson of Oxford.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Climer of Ripley, TN and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ben Barrett Smith of Batesville. The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Wilson of Oxford and the late Rev. and Mrs. Joel Haire of Crystal Springs.

Miss Climer is a 2014 Hall of Fame graduate of North Delta School. She attended the University of Mississippi, earning a bachelor’s degree in Integrated Marketing Communications in 2018. She is a member of Chi Omega Sorority. Miss Climer is the House Information Officer for the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Wilson is a 2008 graduate of Wesson Attendance Center, where he was a member of the Student Council and founder of the Irish Club. He attended the University of Mississippi and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2012. He is a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Wilson is employed as an examiner with the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance.

The couple will be married on May 15 at 6 p.m. at Batesville First United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow at the Inn at Ole Miss. Friends and family are invited to attend. The newlyweds will make their home in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson.