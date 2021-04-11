April 11, 2021

Ricky L. Ware, 58

By Staff reports

Published 6:49 am Sunday, April 11, 2021

Ricky L. Ware, age 58, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, in Tallahatchie County.

Funeral services for Ricky will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Crowder Cemetery.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

