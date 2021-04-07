April 7, 2021

  • 77°

Tennis Anyone?

By Staff reports

Published 11:08 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

South Panola High School netter Carson Cook had a great Senior Day last week in mixed doubles action when the Tigers played at Trussell Park in Batesville. The tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, and ball fields around the county were in full use with the warmer weather and clear skies most days. (Glennie Pou)

