April 7, 2021

  • 77°

North Delta Anchor Club holds food drive

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 9:57 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The Anchor Club at North Delta School recently completed a food drive for local families who have hospice care needs. Green Wave students who are members of the service club and participated in the food collection include (from left) Millie Clark, Anna Katherine Baker, Elize Morris, Hannah Coyle, and Sydney Talley. (Photo courtesy of NDS)

 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE