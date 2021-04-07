North Delta Anchor Club holds food drive
The Anchor Club at North Delta School recently completed a food drive for local families who have hospice care needs. Green Wave students who are members of the service club and participated in the food collection include (from left) Millie Clark, Anna Katherine Baker, Elize Morris, Hannah Coyle, and Sydney Talley. (Photo courtesy of NDS)
You Might Like
Nabors wins Republican Primary for Batesville mayor
Eddie Nabors defeated Margaret Eubanks Tuesday, April 6, in the Republican Primary in the first round of balloting for Mayor... read more