Charles David Respess, 76

Charles David “Charley” Respess, 76, of Crowder, died Sunday morning, April 4, 2021, peacefully in his son’s home at Enon after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Charley was the husband of the late Linda Bolen Respess, whom he married in Crowder on Nove. 7, 1966. He was born June 18, 1944, at home on Shine-Turner Rd., Lambert, to the late Clinton and Julia Williams Respess.

Charley attended elementary school at Lambert, but graduated from Quitman County Schools at Crowder in 1963. After high school, he was a farmer until he started his career with Illinois Central Railroad in 1969.

He retired in 2004 from the same company now known as Canadian National Railway.

Charley was baptized Sept. 3, 1989 at Crowder Baptist Church by Harvey Sewell and later became a member of Enon Baptist Church in 2007.

Survivors include two children, Tamara C. Respess (Steve Ebe) of Nashville, and D. Lance Respess of Batesville; two sisters, Yvonne Respess Hosler (Andrew) of Batesville and Lucy Respess Kairit (Ken) of Batesville; and a brother, Gregory Respess (Sylvia) of Memphis, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charley was preceded in death by three sisters, Rebecca Respess Manley, Sue Respess Foshee, Linda Respess Griffin and two brothers Hobart Respess and Jesse “J.W.” Respess.

The family will not have funeral services due to the pandemic. Interment will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.