What’s For Dinner?
Batesville Boy Scouts Troop 478 took advantage of the weekend’s mild weather and took a camping trip to the Delta. The Scouts set up near Home Cypress Lake in Dublin where they fished and gathered edible plants for their meals. The Scouts cooked fish, prepared a fish head stew, and made a wild vegetarian stew that included clover, cattails, and dandelion.
