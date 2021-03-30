Jail Log 3/22-29

March 22

Ashlie Payton Ellis, 210 Perkins Ave., Crowder, charged with parole violation.

Cameron Durland Ferguson, 102 Stevens Lane, Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Christopher Lynn Houser, 216 Reed Ridge Cr., Starkville, state inmate.

Steven Lynn Grey, 31 CR 727, Corinth, state inmate.

Ryanesha Christina Fairlee, 201 Atkins St., Apt. 84, Sardis, charged with grand larceny, burglary, and malicious mischief.

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 727 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness and simple possession.

Sammie M. Caldwell, 309 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with DUI.

March 23

Shamonica Latonya Wren, 4573 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbing the peace.

Teresa Ann Partain, 321 Ellis Rd., Lambert, charged with shoplifting.

Rigoberto Jaramillo Sallas, 6027 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and disturbance of a family.

John Henry Doyle, 205 Avant St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

March 24

Destinie Sheree Moore, 6551 Tulane Rd., Horn Lake, charged with possession of marijuana.

Denzel Cortez Nelons, 1246 Greely Ridge Rd., Lambert, charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Brandy Lee Fultz, 672 Sardis Lake Dr., charged with shoplifting.

Emma Jean Foster, 12394 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, serving three years.

Ben Allen Webb, 310 Wolfe Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

James Edward Hughes II, 625 Main St., Courtland, charged with two counts of sexual battery, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of conspiracy.

Margaret Alice Hughes, 625 Main St., Courtland, charged with two counts of sexual battery, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of conspiracy.

Rodney Deshun Woodson, Jr., 3162 Bluff Rd., Coldwater, held for Tate County.

Tom Lee Marshal, 12871 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, serving two years.

Antonio Shane Taper, 230 Dunson Ave., Crowder, charged with domestic violence.

Erik Jerell Gleaton, 105 Stonewall St, Sardis, charged with disturbance of a business.

Timothy Black, 309 East Lee St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a business.

Josephine Black, 309 East Lee St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a business.

Brandon Keith Carvan, 779 Ridgecrest Dr., Pope, charged with driving with expired tag and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Anthony Tisdale, 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

March 25

Marlo Vantoril Renix, 408 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with parole violation.

March 26

Tracy Willard Tigner, 704 Chapel Hill Rd., served 24 hours for a prior conviction.

MIkel Bradford Lawrence, 1312A Sardis Lake Dr., Sardis, charged with driving without a license, driving while license suspended, and no proof of insurance.

Daniel Deran Patton, 207 Perkins, Batesville, driving while license suspended, no tag, and no proof of insurance.

Javonna Hammond, 3703A Tom Floyd Rd, Como, charged with DUI other.

Bobby Cryshanthum Buck, Jr., 118 Nelson Ave., Crenshaw, charged with DUI other.

Corey Damarcus Rushing, 310 Second St., Sledge, charged with no insurance, no seat belt, possession of marijuauna, and DUI.

Cedric Lamar Henderson, 131 Third St., Crowder, charged with domestic violence.

March 27

Anthony Benard House, 324 Hays St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Jatarious Antwan Butts, 558 Riakes Rd., Como, charged with DUI other.

Joshua Michael Watson, 2180 Pleasant Grove, Sardis, charged with DUI other.

Tony Allen Turman, 210 Sees Chapel Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

Heratio Nicholes Johnson, 848 Lynn Ave. Clarksdale, charged with DUI other.

March 28

Aaron Derrelle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with speeding, no driver’s license, and DUI other.

Marico Ladrekus Fondren, 4253 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with felony possession of marijuana.

James Earl Armstead, 386 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, DUI other, and possession of a controlled substance.

March 29

James Peyton Jones, 3294 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Jonathon Brent Turner, 158A Locust St., Pope, charged with felony possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jefferson Naquan Johnson, 1611 Eckford St., Water Valley, charged with felony possession of a controlled, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Leslie Sessions Spicer, 575 Slates Rd., Coahoma, held on a drug court sanction.

Kelvin Dewayne Clay, 1173 Lexington Cr, Memphis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Daysha Shakeela Fonville, 301 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.