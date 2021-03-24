Tigers take tough losses on road

By Brad Greer

A big six-run third inning propelled the No. 2 ranked DeSoto Central Jaguars to a 7-5 win over South Panola Saturday night, March 20, in Southaven.

South Panola (8-6) led 3-1 before the Jaguar (9-2) uprising in the third. The Tigers closed the margin with two runs in the fourth, but could not get any closer. Mari Boyd paced South Panola at the plate with a pair of singles and a run batted in.

Dawson Griffin also added a single and two RBI’s as Eli Russell, John Blockmon, Trey Drumheller and Eli Raines registered singles. Jenson Presley and Baylor Scammon also scored runs.

Tate Anderson pitched 3.1 innings while giving up one hit and striking out five. Griffin tossed 2.2 innings of relief, surrendering seven runs (one earned) on four hits while walking five and fanning two batters.

Lafayette Co. 2

SP 1

Errors continued to plague the Tigers this week as they committed three miscues in a 2-1 loss at Lafayette County Monday.

South Panola out-hit the Commodores 7-5 as Mari Boyd and John Blockmon led the way offensively with a single and double each.

Dawson Griffin added a double and stolen base. Michael Johnson and Aiden Williams added singles.

Williams took the tough loss on the mound by giving up two unearned runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts in six innings.

The Tigers travel to Southaven Friday and Northwest Rankin Saturday for an afternoon tilt with JV and Varsity scheduled to play at 1 and 3 p.m.