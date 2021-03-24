Hitmen Baseball 14U Win Gold Rings
Batesville-based competitive baseball team Hitmen Baseball 14U won the Curve Ball Tournament hosted by MTrade Park in Oxford last weekend. Team members are (front, from left) Cayden Wardlaw, Caden Collins, Chunky Bramlett, D.J. Weston, Evan Mayfield, (back) Tyler Mabry, Coach Clint Owens, Austin Alexander, Dalton McGee, Alex Jackson, Coach BoJack Jackson, and Braxton Simmerman. (Contributed)
