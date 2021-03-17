Bobby Gene Baker, 89

Bobby Gene Baker, age 89, passed away Sunday evening, March 14, 2021 at his home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the First United Methodist Church in Batesville. The interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army.

The family will be receiving friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. until service time.

Bobby was born February 19, 1932, to the late Noah Frank and Carlene Flowers Baker. He proudly and honorably serviced his country in the U.S. Army, and Bobby was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville, MS. Bobby was a Realtor Broker for 57 years. In 1976, Bobby successfully ran for Mayor of the City of Batesville, MS, a position he held until 2005. He was a very active member of several local clubs, which include, Batesville Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), Batesville Exchange Club, former Batesville Civitan Club Member, past president of the Mississippi Municipality Association and former president of the Northwest Realtor Board. Bobby also enjoyed raising cattle on his farm in Pope.

Bobby’s legacy will be remembered most by his wife, Nell Broome Baker of Batesville; three sons, Gene Baker (Cindy) of Pope, Don Baker of Pope, Brad Baker (Barbara) of Batesville; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his only brother, Dennis M. Baker.

Anyone wishing to make memorial contribution, you may forward those the First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Avenue, Batesville, MS 38606.