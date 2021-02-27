Phyllis Pardoe Floyd, 72

Phyllis Pardoe Floyd passed away at her home in Batesville on Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on April 24, 1948, in Oneida, N.Y., the daughter of the late Lt. Willis James “Bill” Pardoe of Oneida, N.Y., and the late Martha Austin Birdsong Pardoe Rogers of Batesville.

A memorial service for Phyllis will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 1, at Batesville First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 prior to the service. Following the memorial service immediate family will proceed to Magnolia Cemetery for a private inurnment service.

Phyllis graduated from South Panola High School and attended Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. Her career included working with Dr. Barry Stewart in his dental practice and as bookkeeper for the Panola County Co-Op for many years. More recently, she worked in the office of Dunlap & Kyle.

She was an active member of Batesville First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and had maintained a perfect attendance record in Sunday School for many years.

Phyllis was known for her love of animals in addition to her love of her family and many friends. She owned several horses and was one of the original members of the Bit and Spur Saddle Club and enjoyed many horse shows and trail rides. She was a hero to many rescued and adopted dogs and cats over many years.

She also enjoyed reading and playing in her Bunco Clubs and Mah Jongg Clubs.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Edwin Pardoe, III, of Dallas, her step-father, Lawrence Rogers of Batesville, and her brother-at-heart, Brian Sergi of Batesville.

Left to remember her kind, loving example are her daughters, Leigh Anne McGovern of Batesville, and Alison Floyd (Rob Stewart) of Albuquerque, NM; four grandchildren, Trey McGovern, Camryn McGovern, Aidan Stewart, and Evan Stewart; two step-sisters, Laura Welch of Sarasota, FL, and Pat Olive of Pensacola, FL; her sister-in-law, Jackie Sergi of Batesville; nieces Kimberly Crenshaw and April Stewart, and nephews Jason Pardoe and Pip Sergi.

The family requests that any memorials in Phyllis’ honor be sent to Batesville First United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Research Center, or The Cross in Batesville.