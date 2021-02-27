Northwest earns Military Friendly designation

Natalie Ehrhardt, Communications Specialist

nehrhardt@northwestms.edu

Northwest earns Military Friendly designationMilitary Friendly has released its 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list, and Northwest Mississippi Community College has once again earned a spot on the list as well as a Silver designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based scoring assessment.

Military Friendly is owned and operated by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business that connects the military community with civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities. According to the organization, it measures an institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity to the military community,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly.

The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, and can be found at militaryfriendly.com. For more information about Northwest, visit northwestms.edu.