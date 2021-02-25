Wesley Price, 66, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Black Jack Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 3 p.m.

Wesley was born on Sept. 29, 1954, to the late Alvin LP and Mary Helen Jones Price in West Monroe, LA.

He worked as the supervisor at Snack Time Vending Warehouse in Bruce, and was a member of the Black Jack Presbyterian Church. Wesley had a love for hunting, especially deer and rabbit.

The family left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty Smith Price of Batesville; two children, Nicole Hale of Arkansas, and Paul Lantrip of Sardis; his two sisters; and two grandchildren, Benjamin Hale and Aiden Breaux.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by three children, Carl Price, Melissa Lantrip, and Matthew Lantrip.