Tigers softball drops season opener

The South Panola softball team were looking to get their 2021 season off to a successful start at home against Desoto Central, but could not solve the Jaguar pitching as the visitors blanked the Tigers 4-0 Tuesday, Feb 22.

South Panola managed only five hits with only one going for extra bases while leaving 11 on base. Tyler Hamby had a triple while Avery Seay, Bailey Russell, Haven Dulin and Molly Seay delivered singles.

Rebekah Cook give up four runs on six hits with six strikeouts in five innings for South Panola.

Gracey Harbour tossed a effective two innings in the circle with four strikeouts on one hit,

The Tigers will look to rebound Thursday as they host Southaven starting at 6 p.m.