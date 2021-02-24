SP Lady Tigers out of state playoffs

Playing in her final high school basketball game, Bailey Ware scored 16 points, but it wasn’t enough as the South Panola Lady Tigers were ousted from the North 6A playoffs with a 77-53 loss at Hernando Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Kiersten Clark added 10 points for the Tigers (12-11) while Chrystal Mayes scored nine.

Makiyah Barksdale supplied five with Alexis Hamilton and Jada Wilson chipped in with four points each.

McGhayla Patton and Kamiya Griffin provided three and two points respectively.