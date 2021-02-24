Michael Ray Harris, 50, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus.

A graveside will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Michael, affectionately called Mike by his family, was born on March 4, 1970, to James Waldon Harris and Shirley Jean Berryhill Harris in Batesville.

He worked as the district manager for Cricket and had a knack for restoring old cars in his spare time.

He is survived by his son, James Ryan Harris of Hernando; one step-son, Matthew McMinn of California; one sister, Melissa Sturgis (Greg) of Enid; his parents, James and Shirley Harris of Courtland; and one niece, Magen Sturgis.