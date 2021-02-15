James H. Vance, 85



Graveside services for James H. “Sonny” Vance of Winona will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Mission Baptist Church Cemetery in Winona. Rev. Saxton Odom, Rev. Tracy Putnam, and his dear friend Rev. Billy Little will officiate the service. Honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence Braswell and John Avent.

James H. “Sonny” Vance, 85, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1936, to James Alfred and Julia Frady Vance. He was retired after working in construction and was a member of North Winona Baptist Church where he was a member of The Sanctuary Sunday School Class. He also enjoyed the Sunday night class which is taught by Richard Powell. He loved reading the Bible and serving The Lord.

Mr. Vance is survived by two daughters: Teresa Diane Vance Mansfield of Enid (known by many as “Cinnamon” at Wishing Well Yard Art of Oxford, formerly of Batesville, where Mr. Sonny occasionally worked) and Sharon Vance Webb (Cecil) of Elliott; wife of 36 years and mother to his children, Beulah Vance Holifield; five grandchildren: Scotty, Jason, Mitch, Preston, and Ginger; seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; nephew, Stevie Johnson of Jackson; niece, Debra Ellard of Monroe, LA; and half sister, Geneveve Keen of Florida. He is also survived by his best friend and brother in Christ, John Avent.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ann Fachett and Dee Johnson; and his half brother.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online register can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.