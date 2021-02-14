February 14, 2021

  • 18°

All Vaccination Sites Closed Monday Due to Winter Weather  

By Staff reports

Published 5:43 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through vaccination sites scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day.

 Please see the chart below for the rescheduled dates.

 

Original Date   Rescheduled Date  County  
Monday, Feb 15 Thursday, Feb 18 Pike
Monday, Feb 15 Friday, Feb 19 Lowndes
Monday, Feb 15 Friday, Feb 19 Hinds
Monday, Feb 15  Saturday, Feb 20  Forrest
Monday, Feb 15  Saturday, Feb 20  Harrison
Monday, Feb 15  Saturday, Feb 20  Jackson
Monday, Feb 15  Saturday, Feb 20  Jones
Monday, Feb 15  Saturday, Feb 20  Lauderdale
Monday, Feb 15  Saturday, Feb 20  Lee
Monday, Feb 15  Saturday, Feb 20  Madison
Monday, Feb 15  Saturday, Feb 20  Neshoba
Monday, Feb 15  Saturday, Feb 20  Rankin
Monday, Feb 15  Saturday, Feb 20  Warren
Monday, Feb 15  Sunday, Feb 21  DeSoto
Monday, Feb 15  Sunday, Feb 21 Panola
Monday, Feb 15  Sunday, Feb 21 Lafayette
Monday, Feb 15  Sunday, Feb 21 Leflore

 

Those with cancelled appointments will receive an automated call, text or e-mail. Please check our social media or website at HealthyMS.com for further closures and information.

 Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE