Nathan R. Newman, 60, passed away Feb. 8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services for Nathan will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Nathan was born on December 11, 1960 to the late Billy and Frances Colton Newman in Clarksdale.

He leaves behind one son, Brandon Newman of Courtland; one sister, Rhonda Newman of Memphis; two brothers, David Newman of Texas and Gary Newman of Batesville; and 2 grandsons, Conner Ridgeway and Colby Griffith.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy and Janice Newman.