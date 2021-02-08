Clyatt Gerald Strickland, Sr., 85

Mr. Clyatt Gerald “Strick” Strickland, Sr., of Winona passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence, after

a short illness. He was born in Coffee County, Alabama, on Sept. 3, 1935, and was 85 years old.

Mr. Strickland retired as an engineer technician for the Mississippi Department of Transportation in 1996. He then worked for 13 more years for Baker Engineering, retiring the second time at the age of 75. First Baptist Church in Winona was a huge part of his life, where he was a member, served as President of the Aubrey Boone Adult Mens Sunday School Class, and was a Life Deacon, a member of the First Baptist Church Choir and the First Baptist Church Quartet, which he loved.

Mr. Strickland also served in the Mississippi Army National Guard.

Mr. Strickland was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn Thomas and Mattie Jewel Whittaker Strickland; and two sisters, Gertrude Clark and Doris Lott, all of Georgia.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy L. Strickland of Winona, one daughter, Kathi L. Brown (Perry) of Bellflower, CA; and one son, Clyatt Gerald “Bo” Strickland Jr. (Debbie) of Winona; six grandchildren, Angie (Randy), Abbie (George), Ashley (Daniel), Nick (Shannon), all of California; and Jami (Paul) of Carrollton, and Lawrence of Winona; twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8, at First Baptist Church in Winona, with visitation starting at 8:30 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Jay Anderson and Rev. John L. Walker officiated the services.

Pallbearers were Nathan Crenshaw, Mike Jones, Steve Lester, David Putman, David Pratt, and Danny Farmer, with Larry Randle, Rudone Goldman, Dr. Keith Rushing, Dr. Louie Harrison, Ralph Ellison, and the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class serving as honorary pallbearers. Special music was provided by Nathan Crenshaw, Danny Farmer, and Steve Lester, accompanied by Betty Love and Hattie Bourne.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens in

Thomson, Georgia.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 408, Winona, MS 38967.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.