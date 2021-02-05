Property Transfers 1/25-29

Property transfers between Jan. 25 -29, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Court:

Second Judicial District

Lewis Ford to Santana U. Wright, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Debra Faye Hawkins Freeman to Nissa K. Bobo, Lot 74 Dogwood Hills Subdivision, Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

T.C. Lumber Company, Inc. to Ricky Caine and Mary Alice Caine, Fractional part of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Felicia Jones Perry, Ericka Nikole Jones, Larry Madlock, Carolyn Cauthen, Drexter Evens, Djuanna Henley, Krysti Hudson, Virdia J. Npwde, Stacy J. Washington and Sylvia Pollard to Carrie D. Leland and Mary A. Leland, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Lula Elizabeth Davis Ragon to Nicholas Shannon Tutor, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Fred M. Nosef to C & W Land Development, Inc., Part of Southwest Half of Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Fred Womble to Fred Womble Trust, Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9, Range 7.

Fred Womble to Fred Womble Trust, East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Fred Womble to Fred Womble Trust, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 8 West, and part of East Half of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Fred Womble to Fred Womble Trust, Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 8 West, and part of North Half of the Northwest Quarter, and part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Fred Womble to Fred Womble Trust, Northeast Quarter, and Northeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Fred Womble to Fred Womble Trust, West Half of Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Fred Womble to Fred Womble Trust, A fractional part of Section 15 and 22, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Fred Womble to Fred Womble Trust, Lot 30 Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Fred Womble to Fred Womble Trust, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Fred Womble to Fred Womble Trust, A part of the West Half of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 6 West, and a part of the East Half of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Kenneth M. Bright to Kenneth M. Bright and Walca Joan Bright, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Willa Dean Williams Bohannon and Greta Ann Williams Raigins to 5H Properties, LLC, Fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

The Estate of Willard Page Williams to 5H Properties, LLC, Part of the North Half of the South Half of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Magnolia Sales, Inc. to Michael Gray and Brandon Kennedy, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Thomas L. Rowsey and Russell K. Rowsey to R.L. Faulkner and Margaret Faulkner, Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Benjamin D. Dubois to Stephanie Dubois Hudson, Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Kathy Snider Gaines to Cody Thomas Gaines, Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Kathy Snider Gaines to Jimmy Snider and Janie Snider, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 10, Range 8 West.

Charlene Scruggs and Annie Marie Flowers to Rufus Morris, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

First Judicial District

Lorenzo Tellis and Tiffany Tellis to Betty Logan Smith, Andre Poindexter, Wrenetha Poindexter, Greg B. Logan and Kenneth C. Smith, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Janie Paulk IRA #Z 111206 to Delta Planting Co., LLC, Lot 5, Block 4, Town of Crenshaw Subdivision, located in Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Belmont Road Estates, LP to Belmont Road II, LP, Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Michael C. Saripkin to Dan Wordley, A part of the Northwest corner of Lot 1, Block 20.

J.B. Harvey Properties, LLC to Trudy Devon Wren and Danielle Trusha Wren, A part of Block 20.

Bernice Garrett Cockrell to Linda Garrett Wright, Lot 36 of the First Addition of the Pointer Subdivision in the Town of Como.

Rawlings & MacInnis, P.A. to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

John Paslay to Robert M. Wilson and Angela R. Wilson, A part of the East Half of Lot 19.

Jesse E. Pugh and Mary T. Kirschenbaum to Charles K. Dodson, Lot 14 in Block M of the Town of Crenshaw.

Michael C. Saripkin to Rachel Suits, A part of Block 19.