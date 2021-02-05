City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Feb. 3, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Anterrius J. Howard, 1668 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle an non-payment of old fines totaling $1,139.

James Brand, 10064 Dummy Line Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on a charge of disorderly conduct, but was found guilty under sworn testimony and was fined $328.

Helen F. McNeal, 122 Monroe Circle, Clarksdale, failed to appear on a charge of shoplifting, but was found guilty under sworn testimony and was fined $1,146.

Machelle M. Reid, 1247 Dees Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on a charge of shoplifting and non-payment of old fines totaling $2,784. An arrest warrant was issued.

John L. Elliott, 47 Country Club Rd., Charleston, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting and was given a tentative Feb. 24 trial date.

Glenda F. Moore, 80 Bethel Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Jonathan H. Keen, 155 Sullivant Rd., Batesville, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on a contempt of court charge dating back to 2011.

Montez D. Austin, 2812 Seven Rd., Batesville, had charges of DUI and possession of marijuana in a vehicle continued until a later date.

Jonathan S. Pitcock, 196 Craig St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge.

Joe B. Neal, Jr., 1083 Travis Rd., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to DUI, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, open container and running a red light.

Regina D. Caldwell, 1142 McKinney Rd., Sardis, pleaded not guilty to DUI and no insurance.

Tessinnia D. Hunt, 5779-B Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, had charges of felony cyberstalking, email, etc. sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

John Fox,II, 36 CR 137 Oxford, had a felony aggravated domestic violence charge sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Steven T. Burgess, 3436 Nash Rd.,Batesville, had a Felony aggravated assault charge sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Paula Guerrero, no address given, made her initial appearance on a felony conspiracy to commit a crime charge. Judge Westfaul lowered her bond from $100,000 to $25,000.

In cases set for trial,

George R. Bouler, 1575 Viewbanks Rd, Alligator, pleaded guilty to DUI-refusal and was fined $779.

Jawan Brown,203 Gordon Drive, Batesville, was found guilty of malicious mischief and was fined $328.