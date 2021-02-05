Batesville Municipal Court
City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Feb. 3, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.
Anterrius J. Howard, 1668 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle an non-payment of old fines totaling $1,139.
James Brand, 10064 Dummy Line Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on a charge of disorderly conduct, but was found guilty under sworn testimony and was fined $328.
Helen F. McNeal, 122 Monroe Circle, Clarksdale, failed to appear on a charge of shoplifting, but was found guilty under sworn testimony and was fined $1,146.
Machelle M. Reid, 1247 Dees Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on a charge of shoplifting and non-payment of old fines totaling $2,784. An arrest warrant was issued.
John L. Elliott, 47 Country Club Rd., Charleston, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting and was given a tentative Feb. 24 trial date.
Glenda F. Moore, 80 Bethel Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.
Jonathan H. Keen, 155 Sullivant Rd., Batesville, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on a contempt of court charge dating back to 2011.
Montez D. Austin, 2812 Seven Rd., Batesville, had charges of DUI and possession of marijuana in a vehicle continued until a later date.
Jonathan S. Pitcock, 196 Craig St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge.
Joe B. Neal, Jr., 1083 Travis Rd., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to DUI, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, open container and running a red light.
Regina D. Caldwell, 1142 McKinney Rd., Sardis, pleaded not guilty to DUI and no insurance.
Tessinnia D. Hunt, 5779-B Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, had charges of felony cyberstalking, email, etc. sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.
John Fox,II, 36 CR 137 Oxford, had a felony aggravated domestic violence charge sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.
Steven T. Burgess, 3436 Nash Rd.,Batesville, had a Felony aggravated assault charge sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.
Paula Guerrero, no address given, made her initial appearance on a felony conspiracy to commit a crime charge. Judge Westfaul lowered her bond from $100,000 to $25,000.
In cases set for trial,
George R. Bouler, 1575 Viewbanks Rd, Alligator, pleaded guilty to DUI-refusal and was fined $779.
Jawan Brown,203 Gordon Drive, Batesville, was found guilty of malicious mischief and was fined $328.
